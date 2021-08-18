Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the July 15th total of 98,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,788,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 67.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,202,000 after buying an additional 159,877 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,217,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after buying an additional 119,732 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 408,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,194,000 after buying an additional 89,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,198,000 after buying an additional 75,372 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PHO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.65. 749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,032. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $58.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

