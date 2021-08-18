Investors Buy High Volume of Enlivex Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 4,302 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,159% compared to the typical volume of 132 call options.

NASDAQ ENLV opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.01. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ENLV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

