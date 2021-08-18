Investors Buy High Volume of Healthpeak Properties Put Options (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,012 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,077% compared to the average daily volume of 86 put options.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.05.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

PEAK traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $35.34. 16,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,677. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

