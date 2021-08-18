Investors Buy High Volume of iShares S&P 500 ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IVV)

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,765 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 537% compared to the typical daily volume of 434 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 36,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Clearshares LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $445.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $434.96. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

