Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,139 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,147% compared to the typical volume of 121 put options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLCE shares. B. Riley raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

Shares of PLCE stock traded down $6.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.69, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.65. The Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $107.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Children’s Place will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 278,633 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at about $18,462,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 249.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,688 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth about $8,510,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 526.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 189,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,663,000 after purchasing an additional 159,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

