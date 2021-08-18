Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 18,629 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 910% compared to the average daily volume of 1,844 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 98,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,371. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.50.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

