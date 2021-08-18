ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Price Target Cut to $3.70

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $4.20 to $3.70 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 249.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

NYSE:IO opened at $1.06 on Monday. ION Geophysical has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.74.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.19). As a group, analysts predict that ION Geophysical will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in ION Geophysical during the second quarter worth about $29,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the second quarter worth $69,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 45,440 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ION Geophysical by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 377,489 shares in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.