IONChain Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. IONChain has a market capitalization of $343,654.24 and $3,088.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IONChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00057604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.10 or 0.00851713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00047945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00101795 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain (IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

