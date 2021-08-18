Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) will announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.48). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IOVA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 849,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,569. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 112.3% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,874 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,987 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,852,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 40,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 24,326 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.