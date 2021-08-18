Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) will announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.48). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IOVA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 849,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,569. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 112.3% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,874 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,987 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,852,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 40,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 24,326 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

