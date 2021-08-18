IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $254.82

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $254.82 and last traded at $254.69, with a volume of 19274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $248.14.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 82.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Amundi acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $270,400,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $184,178,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 8,868.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,235,000 after purchasing an additional 840,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $186,160,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

