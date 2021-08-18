iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,316,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 952,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,327,000 after purchasing an additional 364,754 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,312,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,175,000 after purchasing an additional 285,555 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,505,000 after purchasing an additional 269,403 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 317,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,343. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.70. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.45. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

