iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.03

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.03 and last traded at $43.15, with a volume of 4879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.63.

Several brokerages have commented on IRTC. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.45.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,316,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 952,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,327,000 after buying an additional 364,754 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at $21,312,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,175,000 after acquiring an additional 285,555 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,505,000 after acquiring an additional 269,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

