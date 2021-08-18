IRISnet (IRIS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.91 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a total market cap of $111.40 million and $6.91 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,033,349,204 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,107,212 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

