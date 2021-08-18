Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $747,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,401,991.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total value of $661,960.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.25, for a total value of $753,000.00.

NASDAQ SWAV traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.09. 389,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,268. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.68. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.89 and a 12-month high of $203.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth about $420,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth about $474,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 2,438.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 606,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,071,000 after buying an additional 582,611 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 43.2% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 74,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after buying an additional 22,455 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 114,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

