iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,578,000. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 93,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,160,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.04. The company had a trading volume of 403,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,005. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.