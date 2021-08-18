iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 543,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 9.0% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $70,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,644,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,028,000.

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $131.24. 21,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,443. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.07. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $129.59 and a 1 year high of $133.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

