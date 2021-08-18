iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Position Reduced by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,242 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 160.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 169,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,015,000 after purchasing an additional 135,848 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,134,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,300,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,380,000 after buying an additional 91,348 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $98.13 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $100.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.06.

