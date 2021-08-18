iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Lifted by Hatton Consulting Inc.

Hatton Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 12.5% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.87. 86,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,924,928. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.68.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

