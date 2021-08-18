iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Holdings Lifted by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 7.0% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of ESGD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.61. 1,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,232. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $82.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.96.

