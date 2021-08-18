iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 323,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,394,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,501,000.

Shares of ESGU opened at $101.80 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.39.

