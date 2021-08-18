iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Holdings Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.84% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $25,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.94. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $30.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

