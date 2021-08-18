iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Short Interest Down 45.9% in July

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the July 15th total of 9,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,270,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.39. 67,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,645,302. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.