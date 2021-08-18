iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,277 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 665.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 122,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 38,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.28. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $38.48.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.