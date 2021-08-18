iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 99,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,749,919 shares.The stock last traded at $76.22 and had previously closed at $76.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.10.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,936 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,812 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,019,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,642,000 after purchasing an additional 765,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,629,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

