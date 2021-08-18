iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 99,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,749,919 shares.The stock last traded at $76.22 and had previously closed at $76.80.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.10.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.
About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.