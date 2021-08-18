iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Biltmore Family Office LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $117.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,199. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.