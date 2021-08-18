iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,409 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,939,000 after purchasing an additional 133,862 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971,962 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock remained flat at $$117.22 on Wednesday. 709,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,977. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

