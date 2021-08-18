iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the July 15th total of 10,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,570,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

PFF traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,342,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,859. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.18. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $39.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,209.3% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after acquiring an additional 33,557 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

