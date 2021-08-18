iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 28.7% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $42,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hatton Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,984,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 280,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,996,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.24. 8,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,240. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $251.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.37.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

