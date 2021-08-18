iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $705,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 566,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.86. 68,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,330. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

