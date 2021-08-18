iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OEF. Veritable L.P. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 127.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 67,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 318,200 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 767.1% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 61,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,316 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,937,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 947,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,658 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.67. 5,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,295. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $148.59 and a twelve month high of $205.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.86.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

