iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.5% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $445.49. 239,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,720. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $449.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.