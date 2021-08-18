iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $5.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $440.63. 789,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,720. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $449.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $434.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

