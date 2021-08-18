iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to report ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the highest is ($0.18). iTeos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($0.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34).

Several research firms recently commented on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $24.45 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $860.88 million and a P/E ratio of -11.93.

In related news, CFO Matthew Gall bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $130,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,854 shares of company stock worth $1,158,800. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 483,398 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Earnings History and Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

