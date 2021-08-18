ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Short Interest Up 47.0% in July

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,892,800 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the July 15th total of 4,008,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,418.3 days.
ITVPF stock remained flat at $$1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.66. ITV has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.89.
About ITV
