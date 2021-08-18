IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

IWGFF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

IWGFF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,445. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.34. IWG has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

