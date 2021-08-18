Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $6.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.49. 47,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,696. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

