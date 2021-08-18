Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.530-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.Jack Henry & Associates also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.53-4.60 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $8.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.19. The stock had a trading volume of 21,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,696. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.38.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

