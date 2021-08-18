Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on August 30th

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

TSE JAG opened at C$4.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.40. Jaguar Mining has a 1 year low of C$4.53 and a 1 year high of C$11.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$149.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.