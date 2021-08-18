JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $69.86

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $69.86, but opened at $67.79. JD.com shares last traded at $66.87, with a volume of 109,745 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.71. The company has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

