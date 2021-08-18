Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valneva in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valneva’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

VALN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Valneva in a research report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Valneva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VALN opened at $26.93 on Monday. Valneva has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.98 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,138,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

