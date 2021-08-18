Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.48). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $153.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.77. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.28% and a negative net margin of 2,868.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 453,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,462,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 427.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,961,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,722 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,396,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,291 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,884,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 722,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

