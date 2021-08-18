Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for UWM in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UWM’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on UWM in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

NYSE UWMC opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%.

In other UWM news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in UWM during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of UWM by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.