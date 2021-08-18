Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Suzuki Motor Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Suzuki Motor in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Suzuki Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Shares of SZKMY stock opened at $170.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.30. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $225.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.79.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

