JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $45.74

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.74, but opened at $46.70. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $45.45, with a volume of 7,243 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JinkoSolar by 163.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 871.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 143.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 2,619.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,928,000 after purchasing an additional 944,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth about $14,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

