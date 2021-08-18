Jobchain Price Hits $0.0010 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $7.58 million and approximately $7,468.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00058047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.11 or 0.00856886 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00048297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00104432 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,552,258,293 coins. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

