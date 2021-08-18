Jonathan Zalevsky Sells 7,662 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $105,965.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NKTR stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 601,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,223. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKTR. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,658,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,897,000 after buying an additional 208,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,543,000 after purchasing an additional 649,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,005,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,815,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,468,000 after purchasing an additional 368,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,101,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,380,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

