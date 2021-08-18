Jorge Titinger Sells 3,500 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $150,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.48.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ACLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.
Axcelis Technologies Company Profile
Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.
