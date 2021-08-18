Jorge Titinger Sells 3,500 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $150,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.48.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 12,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,085,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 81,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.