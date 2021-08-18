Joshua Harley Sells 3,550 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $91,199.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Joshua Harley sold 1,155 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $32,074.35.

On Friday, August 13th, Joshua Harley sold 1,475 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $46,919.75.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Joshua Harley sold 1,110 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $31,834.80.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harley sold 6,235 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $170,090.80.

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harley sold 2,460 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $65,436.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Joshua Harley sold 3,191 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $83,444.65.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joshua Harley sold 3,733 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $104,150.70.

On Thursday, June 10th, Joshua Harley sold 4,188 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $133,932.24.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Joshua Harley sold 5,922 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,273.86.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $186,258.28.

FTHM traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.83. 45,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,360. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $382.18 million and a P/E ratio of -51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. Equities analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTHM. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fathom by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fathom in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fathom in the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fathom by 497.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fathom by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

