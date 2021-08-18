JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €8.60 Price Target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.92 ($12.85).

Shares of SDF opened at €11.02 ($12.96) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a fifty-two week high of €13.35 ($15.71). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €12.00.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

