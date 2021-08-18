Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLDO opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74. Kaleido Biosciences has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.33.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLDO. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 88.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 76.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

